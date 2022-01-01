Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve fried rice

Papa's Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Papa's Raw Bar

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point

Avg 4.7 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$10.00
Side Fried Rice$8.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
Deccan Spice - Pompano image

 

Deccan Spice - Pompano

1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Szechuan Fried Rice$1.00
Spicy chilli fried rice, tempered with soya sauce - Choose protein/veggies
Fried Rice
Cooked on high flame, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, cilantro - Choose protein/veggies
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Fried Rice$21.00
blackened shrimp + diced chicken + bacon
avocado + pineapple + carrot + red onion
scallion + sunny side up egg
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

