Fried rice in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Papa's Raw Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Papa's Raw Bar
4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point
|Fried Rice
|$10.00
|Side Fried Rice
|$8.00
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano
Deccan Spice - Pompano
1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Szechuan Fried Rice
|$1.00
Spicy chilli fried rice, tempered with soya sauce - Choose protein/veggies
|Fried Rice
Cooked on high flame, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, cilantro - Choose protein/veggies