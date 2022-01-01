Gorgonzola salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce with roasted red peppers, walnuts, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese and a side of dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Gorgonzola Salad
|$11.99
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, onions, Gorgonzola cheese, homemade croutons.
Cannoli Kitchen
255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach
|Arugula Gorgonzola Salad
|$14.95
Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Sm Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.99
Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze
|Reg Gorgonzola Salad
|$14.99
Gorgonzola cheese, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze