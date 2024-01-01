Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Carlucci's Brick Oven Trattoria & Pizzeria

3420 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carlucci 's Original Italian Salad$14.99
Romaine, tomatoes, chickpeas, boiled eggs, cucumbers, onions, and olives
More about Carlucci's Brick Oven Trattoria & Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Annie's Pizza

2524 Florida 7, Margate

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Salad$13.75
Romaine, spring mix, garbanzo beans, boiled egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, & shaved parm cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Annie's Pizza
Item pic

 

That's a Wrap - Coral Springs

9409 W. Atlantic Blvd, coral springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Italian Salad$11.19
Romaine, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and red onions. Served with Italian dressing.
More about That's a Wrap - Coral Springs

