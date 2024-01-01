Italian salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve italian salad
Carlucci's Brick Oven Trattoria & Pizzeria
3420 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
|Carlucci 's Original Italian Salad
|$14.99
Romaine, tomatoes, chickpeas, boiled eggs, cucumbers, onions, and olives
Annie's Pizza
2524 Florida 7, Margate
|Italian Salad
|$13.75
Romaine, spring mix, garbanzo beans, boiled egg, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, & shaved parm cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
That's a Wrap - Coral Springs
9409 W. Atlantic Blvd, coral springs
|Chopped Italian Salad
|$11.19
Romaine, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and red onions. Served with Italian dressing.