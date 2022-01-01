Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve lamb shanks

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Lamb Shank$27.00
More about Pizza Time Caffe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Little Havana Bar & Grill - Coral Springs

6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shank$17.99
2 Piece Lamb Shank$23.99
More about Little Havana Bar & Grill - Coral Springs

