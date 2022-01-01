Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve lentil soup

Carrot Express

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Deccan Spice - Pompano

1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$4.49
Lentils cooked to perfection and spiced with cumin and garlic
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano

