Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Pompano Beach
/
Pompano Beach
/
Lentil Soup
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve lentil soup
Carrot Express
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
No reviews yet
Lentil & Kale Soup
$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express
Deccan Spice - Pompano
1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach
Avg 4.7
(357 reviews)
Lentil Soup
$4.49
Lentils cooked to perfection and spiced with cumin and garlic
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano
Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach
Salmon Salad
Pepperoni Rolls
Greek Salad
Steak Tacos
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lasagna
Lobsters
Pork Belly
More near Pompano Beach to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(856 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston