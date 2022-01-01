Lobsters in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve lobsters

LOBSTER ROLL image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
served cold with a touch of mayo & Old Bay or served hot with garlic butter on a round roll
LOBSTER BISQUE$7.00
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
Papa's Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Papa's Raw Bar

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point

Avg 4.7 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bites$30.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
Item pic

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
BOWL Lobster Bisque$8.00
Lobster Roll$24.95
Maine claw and knuckle meat pilled high on a brioche roll. Choice hot or cold with 1 side and hushpuppies
More about The Fish Joint
Papa's Fish House image

SEAFOOD

Papa's Fish House

6402 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point

Avg 4 (265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Bites$24.00
More about Papa's Fish House

