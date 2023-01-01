Maki in Pompano Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sushiato - Parkland - 7961 N UNIVERSITY DR

7961 N UNIVERSITY DR, PARKLAND

Takeout
Temanegi Maki$21.00
Fried tofu, scallions, cucumber and avocado with sweet onion and lemon zest on top
Sake Maki$21.00
Ebi furai, avocado & scallions with salmon, lime slices & teriyaki sauce on top
Acevichado Maki$21.00
Grouper, red onion & celery with sweet plantain puree & acevichada sauce on top
More about Sushiato - Parkland - 7961 N UNIVERSITY DR
Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs - 3111 N University Dr Suite#113

3111 N University Dr Suite#113, Coral Springs

TakeoutDelivery
Maki Parrillero Roll$18.00
Panko breaded shrimp with avocado, covered with fusion grilled octopus and torched to crisp with cream cheese and eel suace on top
More about Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs - 3111 N University Dr Suite#113

