Miso soup in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

Sushiato - Parkland

7961 N UNIVERSITY Dr, PARKLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$7.00
Soybean with tofu, dried
seaweed & scallions
More about Sushiato - Parkland
Banner pic

 

Bluefin Parkland

6694 Parkside drive, Parkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$0.00
Soy-based soup with scallions, tofu, and seaweed
More about Bluefin Parkland

