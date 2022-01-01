Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve mussels

Rotelli - Coconut Creek image

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

Takeout
Mussels Marinara (APTZ)$13.99
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Marinara$12.99
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Mario$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
Item pic

 

Crab Tales North Lauderdale

7250 w McNab Rd, North Lauderdale

Takeout
Green Mussel
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
MUSSELS APPETIZER$13.95
Item pic

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

Takeout
Steamed Mussels$14.00
Restaurant banner

 

The Sicilian Oven

10140 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels Mario$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
