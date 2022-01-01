Mussels in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve mussels
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Mussels Marinara (APTZ)
|$13.99
Prince Edward Island mussels, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic, topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh basil.
The Sicilian Oven
2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Mussels Mario
|$13.00
1 pound of mussels sauteed in a white wine sauce with tomatoes and fire roasted to perfection
Crab Tales North Lauderdale
7250 w McNab Rd, North Lauderdale
|Green Mussel
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|MUSSELS APPETIZER
|$13.95