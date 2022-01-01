Nachos in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve nachos
Cielito Lindo
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|Crab Nachos
|$12.00
A palatial dish of fresh and
delicious real crab meat,
melted cheese and jalapeños,
served atop toasted corn
tortillas
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.00
A blend of fresh shredded chicken, melted cheese, sour cream and jalapeños, served atop toasted corn tortillas
|Super Nachos
|$8.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Papamigos - Coconut Creek
6370 N State Rd 7, Coconut Creek
|Birria Nachos Full Order
|$21.00
|Birria Nachos 1/2 ORDER
|$16.00
|Tuna & Crab Nachos
|$21.00
Wontons, Topped with Tuna, Crab, Seaweed Salad, Cucumbers, Avocado, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo, Eels Sauce, Siraracha, & Sesame Seeds
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|The Best Tuna Nachos
|$18.00
dressed tuna + crispy wonton + wasabi crema + jalapeño soy glaze + wakame
|Nachos Supreme
|$15.00
chili con carne + cheese + sour cream + salsa + black olives
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Ahi Tuna Nachos
|$15.00
Fries wontons, seaweed salad, baby tomatoes, sesame seeds, fresh avocado and topped with our joint sauce.