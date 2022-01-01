Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta fagioli soup in Pompano Beach

Go
Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve pasta fagioli soup

Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Qt. Pasta Fagioli Soup$13.99
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP$5.85
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
QUART PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP (TOGO)$10.50
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP$5.85
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
QUART PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP (TOGO)$10.50
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Pork Belly

Meatball Subs

Shrimp Rolls

Steamed Broccoli

Cobb Salad

Penne

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Pompano Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston