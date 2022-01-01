Pasta fagioli soup in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve pasta fagioli soup
More about Pizza Time Caffe
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Qt. Pasta Fagioli Soup
|$13.99
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|SMALL PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP
|$5.85
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
|QUART PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP (TOGO)
|$10.50
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|SMALL PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP
|$5.85
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta
|QUART PASTA FAGIOLI SOUP (TOGO)
|$10.50
hearty soup that includes meat, beans & pasta