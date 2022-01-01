Pasta salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|LARGE PASTA SALAD
|$14.95
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
|SIDE PASTA SALAD
|$9.15
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|SIDE PASTA SALAD
|$9.15
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
|LARGE PASTA SALAD
|$14.95
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek
|SIDE PASTA SALAD
|$9.15
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette
|LARGE PASTA SALAD
|$14.95
Tri Color Pasta, toppngs & Served with House-made Vinagrette