Penne in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve penne

Rotelli - Coconut Creek image

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Chicken and Broccoli$19.99
Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sautéed in a light wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek
Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Ala Vodka$17.99
Penne pasta tossed with sauteed shallots, prosciutto & pecorino Romano cheese in a pink vodka cream sauce.
More about Bella Roma
Cannoli Kitchen image

 

Cannoli Kitchen

255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne with Butter$10.95
Penne with butter
Penne With Chicken$16.95
Chicken with Penne, white wine,tomatoes,broccoli,roasted garlic,basil & extra virgin olive oil
More about Cannoli Kitchen
Truli Italian Food & Drink image

 

Truli Italian Food & Drink

4443 Lyons Rd D104, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Pomodoro$9.00
Penne Sunday Gravy$13.50
Penne Alla Vodka$9.50
More about Truli Italian Food & Drink
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Chicken & Spinach Penne$16.99
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with grilled chicken sautéed fresh spinach & sun dried tomatoes in a garlic and olive oil sauce
Kids Penne Vodka$8.99
Sm Garlic Shrimp Penne$19.99
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with marinated jumbo shrimp
sautéed in a citrus garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce with basil
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF PENNE & SAUCE$7.50
side of penne noddles and your choice of sauce
KIDS PENNE & SAUCE$6.50
penne noodles served with marinara or butter
ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA$19.75
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 3 rolls & salad
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image

 

Addiction Restaurants Inc.

2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Mac & Cheese$7.99
Penne Pasta,topped with chopped bacon + Creamy four Cheese Alfredo Sauce + Shredded Provolone Cheese + Garlic Bread Crumbs
Penne Alla Vodka Pasta$12.99
Penne pasta,creamy tomato vadka sauce, grated parmesan cheese
More about Addiction Restaurants Inc.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA WITH SHRIMP$26.25
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with shrimp served with 3 rolls & salad
ADULT PENNE & MEATBALLS$18.50
PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO$13.50
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO served with 2 rolls
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADULT PENNE & SAUCE$15.00
PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad
LUNCH CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI$15.50
Lunch Portion CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 2 rolls
ADULT CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI$24.00
CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 3 rolls & salad
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

Map

Map

