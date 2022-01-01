Penne in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve penne
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Penne Chicken and Broccoli
|$19.99
Grilled chicken with broccoli, garlic and fresh tomatoes, sautéed in a light wine sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$17.99
Penne pasta tossed with sauteed shallots, prosciutto & pecorino Romano cheese in a pink vodka cream sauce.
Cannoli Kitchen
255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach
|Penne with Butter
|$10.95
Penne with butter
|Penne With Chicken
|$16.95
Chicken with Penne, white wine,tomatoes,broccoli,roasted garlic,basil & extra virgin olive oil
Truli Italian Food & Drink
4443 Lyons Rd D104, Coconut Creek
|Penne Pomodoro
|$9.00
|Penne Sunday Gravy
|$13.50
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$9.50
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Sm Chicken & Spinach Penne
|$16.99
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with grilled chicken sautéed fresh spinach & sun dried tomatoes in a garlic and olive oil sauce
|Kids Penne Vodka
|$8.99
|Sm Garlic Shrimp Penne
|$19.99
Imported whole wheat penne pasta with marinated jumbo shrimp
sautéed in a citrus garlic & extra virgin olive oil sauce with basil
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|SIDE OF PENNE & SAUCE
|$7.50
side of penne noddles and your choice of sauce
|KIDS PENNE & SAUCE
|$6.50
penne noodles served with marinara or butter
|ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA
|$19.75
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce served with 3 rolls & salad
Addiction Restaurants Inc.
2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point
|Penne Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
Penne Pasta,topped with chopped bacon + Creamy four Cheese Alfredo Sauce + Shredded Provolone Cheese + Garlic Bread Crumbs
|Penne Alla Vodka Pasta
|$12.99
Penne pasta,creamy tomato vadka sauce, grated parmesan cheese
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|ADULT PENNE ALLA VODKA WITH SHRIMP
|$26.25
PENNE RIGATE in a pink cream sauce with shrimp served with 3 rolls & salad
|ADULT PENNE & MEATBALLS
|$18.50
PENNE RIGATE & MEATBALLS served with 3 rolls & salad
|LUNCH PENNE ALFREDO
|$13.50
Lunch Portion PENNE ALFREDO served with 2 rolls
Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek
|ADULT PENNE & SAUCE
|$15.00
PENNE RIGATE & MARINARA served with 3 rolls & salad
|LUNCH CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI
|$15.50
Lunch Portion CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 2 rolls
|ADULT CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI
|$24.00
CHICKEN PENNE BROCCOLI served with 3 rolls & salad