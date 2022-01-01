Po boy in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve po boy
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|Js FAMOUS PO BOY
|$16.00
fried shrimp tossed in our jalapeno cream on a hoagie with bacon bacon bits, and lettuce
|Clam Strips Po Boy
|$16.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Papa's Raw Bar
4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point
|Matt's Way Po Boy
|$20.00
|Rude Boy Po Boy
|$17.00
|Bangin' Po Boy
|$17.00
More about The Fish Joint
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Fried Clam Strip Po Boy
|$16.00
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
|Blackened Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
Blackened shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.