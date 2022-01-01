Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Pompano Beach

Go
Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve po boy

306cd527-f86a-4327-a591-2d1a58afb01d image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Js FAMOUS PO BOY$16.00
fried shrimp tossed in our jalapeno cream on a hoagie with bacon bacon bits, and lettuce
Clam Strips Po Boy$16.00
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
Papa's Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Papa's Raw Bar

4610 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse point

Avg 4.7 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Matt's Way Po Boy$20.00
Rude Boy Po Boy$17.00
Bangin' Po Boy$17.00
More about Papa's Raw Bar
Item pic

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clam Strip Po Boy$16.00
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Blackened Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Blackened shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
More about The Fish Joint
Legends Tavern & Grille image

 

Legends Tavern & Grille

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$15.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Grits

Lobster Ravioli

Carbonara

Pepperoni Rolls

Calamari

Chicken Francese

Snapper

Scallops

Map

More near Pompano Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston