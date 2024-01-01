Salad bowl in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (Lighthouse Point)
Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (Lighthouse Point)
2400 Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point
|Egg Bowl, Breakfast Salad
|$8.99
two cage-free over-easy eggs, grilled turkey sausage, arugula & tomatoes tossed with tangy lemon dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese
More about Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
4701 coconut creek pkwy, Margate
|Chef Salad Bowl
|$14.99
Julienne cut Virginia Ham, turkey, roast beef, Swiss cheese, American cheese, hard boil egg, lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.