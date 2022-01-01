Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.99
Fresh 8 oz salmon seared and served over romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers,carrots,kalamata Oliver and pepperoncinis & our house vinaigrette.
Item pic

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Summer Salad$16.00
Grilled Salmon on top of mixed greens with red onion, baby tomatoes, cucumber, fresh corn tossed in a citrus balsamic dressing
Legends Tavern & Grille image

 

Legends Tavern & Grille

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Salmon Salad$18.99
