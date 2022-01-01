Salmon salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve salmon salad
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Salmon Salad
|$18.99
Fresh 8 oz salmon seared and served over romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers,carrots,kalamata Oliver and pepperoncinis & our house vinaigrette.
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Salmon Summer Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon on top of mixed greens with red onion, baby tomatoes, cucumber, fresh corn tossed in a citrus balsamic dressing