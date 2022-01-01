Scallops in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve scallops
Crab Tales North Lauderdale
7250 w McNab Rd, North Lauderdale
|Scallop Basket
|$14.95
Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|SCALLOP PLATTER
|$21.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS
|$17.99
Made in House, five jumbo scallops. Served with sweet Aioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Scallop Saganaki
|$22.00
Sautéed in Fresh Tomato & Garlic, Topped with Barrel Aged Feta.