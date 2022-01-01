Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve scallops

Crab Tales North Lauderdale

7250 w McNab Rd, North Lauderdale

Takeout
Scallop Basket$14.95
Deep Fried Scallop. Coated in Tasty flour and deep fried to golden brown perfection. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOP PLATTER$21.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS$17.99
Made in House, five jumbo scallops. Served with sweet Aioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.7 (2116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Saganaki$22.00
Sautéed in Fresh Tomato & Garlic, Topped with Barrel Aged Feta.
The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops Platter$20.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
