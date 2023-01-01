Shawarma in Pompano Beach
La Vie Lebanese - West Palm
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach
|Beef Shawarma
|$28.00
Beef Shawarma Marinated and Seasoned Beef Slowly Roasted & Thinly Sliced, Served with Pickles, Turnips and chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice
|Chicken Shawarma
|$26.00
Marinated and Seasoned Boneless Chicken Slowly Roasted & Thinly Sliced, Served with Pickles, Turnips and chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice
|Beef shawarma Lunch Box
|$18.00
Marinated and seasoned beef slowly roasted and thinly sliced served On top of basmati rice & grilled veggies with your choice of 2 sides and sauces