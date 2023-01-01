Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

La Vie Lebanese - West Palm

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Shawarma$28.00
Beef Shawarma Marinated and Seasoned Beef Slowly Roasted & Thinly Sliced, Served with Pickles, Turnips and chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice
Chicken Shawarma$26.00
Marinated and Seasoned Boneless Chicken Slowly Roasted & Thinly Sliced, Served with Pickles, Turnips and chef choice of grilled veggies & Basmati Rice
Beef shawarma Lunch Box$18.00
Marinated and seasoned beef slowly roasted and thinly sliced served On top of basmati rice & grilled veggies with your choice of 2 sides and sauces
More about La Vie Lebanese - West Palm
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shawarma Taco$9.50
tahini + mint + chimichurri eggplant + pomegranate seeds
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

