Snapper in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve snapper

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
SNAPPER PLATTER$20.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
SNAPPER SANDWICH$16.99
served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Little Havana Bar & Grill

6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Fried Snapper$24.99
The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snapper Sandwich$16.00
Your choice grilled, blackened, fried, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
Snapper Platter$19.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
