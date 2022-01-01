Snapper in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve snapper
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|SNAPPER PLATTER
|$20.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
|SNAPPER SANDWICH
|$16.99
served on a soft Kaiser roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato and choice of one side; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried or blackened
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Little Havana Bar & Grill
6240 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|Whole Fried Snapper
|$24.99
The Fish Joint
4570 lyons road, coconut creek
|Snapper Sandwich
|$16.00
Your choice grilled, blackened, fried, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
|Snapper Platter
|$19.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.