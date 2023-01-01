Tikka masala in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Khana Kh'zana - Express Indian Restaurant
Khana Kh'zana - Express Indian Restaurant
10345 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.95
Boneless/Marinated Chicken in Creamy Tomato Sauce (Contains Nuts)
|Shrimp Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Shrimp cooked in Creamy Tomato Sauce (Contains Nuts)
More about Deccan Spice - Pompano
Deccan Spice - Pompano
1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach
|Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked with creamy tomato sauce, kasoori methi
|L.S. Chicken Tikka Masala
|$0.00
Boneless breast pieces cooked with creamy tomato sauce, kasuri methi
|L.S Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.00
Paneer cooked with creamy tomato sauce, kasuri methi