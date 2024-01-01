Vegetarian sandwiches in Pompano Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722

4701 coconut creek pkwy, Margate

Vegetarian Sandwich$8.59
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
More about Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
Item pic

 

La Marsa - Coral Springs

6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)$6.49
A Wrap of Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)$7.99
A Wrap of Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
More about La Marsa - Coral Springs

