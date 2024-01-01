Vegetarian sandwiches in Pompano Beach
More about Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
Lester's Diner - 4701 Coconut Creek pkwy - Margate, Florida - 33063 - 954-979-4722
4701 coconut creek pkwy, Margate
|Vegetarian Sandwich
|$8.59
Onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato (omelette style), served on your choice of bread or biscuit or wrap
More about La Marsa - Coral Springs
La Marsa - Coral Springs
6268 West Sample Road, Coral Springs
|Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)
|$6.49
A Wrap of Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
