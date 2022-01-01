Go
Lucky Fish image
Chicken
Seafood
Sandwiches

Lucky Fish

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

222 N Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

222 N Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach FL 33062

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Oceanic Restaurant

No reviews yet

Oceanic is dedicated to capturing the energy of Pompano Beach’s revitalization. Nature has given us a great gift of bountiful sea and bright flavors rewarding us with place and purpose. Our ocean offers wonder and awe in her vast strength. Sit, inhale, relax, and appreciate this moment to escape and reconnect with friends and family.
Welcome to Oceanic.

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

No reviews yet

Enjoy the Beach!

Cannoli Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast Italian * Fresh Ingredients
Since 1996
Come In & Enjoy!

Living Green

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky Fish

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston