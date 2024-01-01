Pompton Lakes restaurants you'll love
Must-try Pompton Lakes restaurants
More about Axton's By Chef Anton Testino
Axton's By Chef Anton Testino
437 Ringwood Ave, Pompton Lakes
|Popular items
|Filet Di Avoletta
|$59.00
Sliced filet mignon served with portobello mushrooms, sautéed garlic and onions in a port wine balsamic sauce with a touch of plum tomato over asparagus risotto, topped with melted fresh mozzarella and smoked bacon.
|5, 4, 3 Combo
|$16.00
5 buffalo wings, 4 mozzarella sticks and 3 chicken tenders, served with honey mustard.
|14oz NY Strip Steak
|$50.00
Served Rare, Medium Rare, Medium or Well Done with your choice of the Avoletta or Gordon Ramsay sauce.