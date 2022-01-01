Go
Toast

Pon Thai Bistro - Brookline

Come in and enjoy!

213 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Eggrolls$8.00
taro, shiitake, leek, carrot, celeriac, cellophane noodle, chili-lime sauce
Drunken Noodles$12.00
flat rice noodle, mushroom, snow peas, onion, red pepper, Thai Basil, chili paste
Fresh Spring Roll with Grilled Gulf Shrimp$8.00
lettuce, watercress, basil, carrot, cilantro, chili-lime sauce
Phad See-Ew$12.00
flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg
Curry$12.00
mushroom, snow peas, green bean, cauliflower, butternut squash, peas, red pepper, Thai basil, jasmine rice
Wok Fried Spicy Basil Eggplant$12.00
Chinese eggplant, Thai basil, red pepper, jasmine rice
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$12.00
mushroom, snow peas, red pepper, onion, chili paste, Thai basil, egg
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
pineapple, diced carrot, cashew nut, onion, scallion, egg
Phad Thai$12.00
rice noodle, preserved radish, bean sprout, scallion, egg
Duck Confit Roll$12.00
cucumber, scallion, Sriracha, hoisin
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

213 Washington St

Brookline MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Morra

No reviews yet

Simple ingredients, time-honored techniques

Noah's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Please inform your server if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy

Brick Wall Kitchen

No reviews yet

Best breakfast in Brookline!

The Middle Gray

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Middle Gray! A unique combination of a café, a bar, an art and live performance space, and an online magazine. It is a multidisciplinary art organization backed by a family restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston