Poncha Springs restaurants you'll love

Mabel's Deli
6250 Hwy 285, PONCHA SPRINGS
|Cheeseburger
|$10.50
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.00
|Rueben
|$12.00
Poncha Pub and Grub
10238 Hwy 50, PONCHA SPRINGS
|The Gobbler
|$11.99
Our Classic Turkey Sandwich will have you gobbling to your friends about it. Piled high with Smoked Turkey and Swiss Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.
|The Porker
|$11.99
Our Classic Ham Sandwich is far from basic. Piled high with Honey Smoked ham and Cheddar Cheese, topped with your choice of Veggies.
|The Pickle Club
|$12.99
Our Club Sandwch will leave you feeling like a member of the Pickle Club. Made with the finest Honey Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with your choice of veggies.