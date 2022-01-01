Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ponchatoula restaurants you'll love

Ponchatoula restaurants
  • Ponchatoula

Ponchatoula's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Salad
Must-try Ponchatoula restaurants

La Carreta Ponchatoula image

 

La Carreta Ponchatoula

147 NW Railroad Ave, Ponchatoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Dip$8.00
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
Burrito Wrap Dinner$12.95
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado
Tres Seafood Tacos$15.95
two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese
More about La Carreta Ponchatoula
Main pic

 

Pink Agave

129 E Pine Street, Ponchatoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pink Agave
Tha Cajun Trinity image

 

Tha Cajun Trinity

.302 E. Pine St.Apt. A, Ponchatoula

No reviews yet
Popular items
Fries$2.00
Crinkle cut fried potatoes
Rougaroo$9.00
8 oz beef patty, dressed with swamp sauce, lettuce, sauteed jalepenos, pepperjack cheese and crispy onion
Boudin Balls (3)$5.00
Boudin mixture rolled in a ball and deep fried, served with swamp sauce
More about Tha Cajun Trinity
The Oaks Wedding & Event Center image

 

The Oaks Wedding & Event Center

18444 HWY-22, Ponchatoula

No reviews yet
More about The Oaks Wedding & Event Center
