Ponchatoula restaurants you'll love
Ponchatoula's top cuisines
Must-try Ponchatoula restaurants
More about La Carreta Ponchatoula
La Carreta Ponchatoula
147 NW Railroad Ave, Ponchatoula
|Popular items
|Large Dip
|$8.00
cheese, guacamole, chorizo, bean
|Burrito Wrap Dinner
|$12.95
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado
|Tres Seafood Tacos
|$15.95
two tacos on corn tortillas, cabbage, cilantro, chipotle sauce, pineapple, cheese
More about Tha Cajun Trinity
Tha Cajun Trinity
.302 E. Pine St.Apt. A, Ponchatoula
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.00
Crinkle cut fried potatoes
|Rougaroo
|$9.00
8 oz beef patty, dressed with swamp sauce, lettuce, sauteed jalepenos, pepperjack cheese and crispy onion
|Boudin Balls (3)
|$5.00
Boudin mixture rolled in a ball and deep fried, served with swamp sauce
More about The Oaks Wedding & Event Center
The Oaks Wedding & Event Center
18444 HWY-22, Ponchatoula