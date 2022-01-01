Ponderay restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar
477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay
|Popular items
|Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Melted havarti and cheddar cheeses along with tomatoes, bacon, basil spread and mayo sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread
|BLTA
|$12.99
A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.49
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.