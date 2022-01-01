Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Ponderay
/
Ponderay
/
Brisket
Ponderay restaurants that serve brisket
Simply Pho - 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B
476534 Hwy 95 Ste B, Ponderay
No reviews yet
Brisket
$16.99
More about Simply Pho - 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay
No reviews yet
Smoked Brisket
$18.00
Brisket Sandwhich
$15.00
Brisket Fries
$14.00
Crispy fries, 4oz of brisket, sweet BBQ sauce, melty cheese, marinated onions and pickled chilies.
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
More near Ponderay to explore
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(77 restaurants)
Kalispell
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Whitefish
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayden
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
