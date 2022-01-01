Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants
Toast

Ponderay restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ

477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay

Mac N Cheese$14.00
Corkscrew pasta, 3 cheese blend, crispy topping and pickled chilies. Comes with choice of side.
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar

477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Kids' Mac & Cheese$4.99
A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.
Bacon Mac & Cheese$15.99
Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar

