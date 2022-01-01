Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants that serve nachos

Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N

477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$10.00
Fresh tortilla chips with melted cheese blend, cotija, marinated onions, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese and cilantro.
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay/Sandpoint

477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Selkirk Nachos$15.99
House fried chips, topped with smoked pulled pork, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and refried beans.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay/Sandpoint

