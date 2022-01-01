Nachos in Ponderay
Ponderay restaurants that serve nachos
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay
|Nachos
|$10.00
Fresh tortilla chips with melted cheese blend, cotija, marinated onions, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese and cilantro.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay/Sandpoint
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay/Sandpoint
477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay
|Selkirk Nachos
|$15.99
House fried chips, topped with smoked pulled pork, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and refried beans.