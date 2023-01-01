Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants that serve pork chops

Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N

477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Pork Dinner$15.00
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
Item pic

 

Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95

477100 US-95, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Pork Carnita Tacos$10.00
Corn flour blended tortillas. Smokey chopped pork, cabbage, cotija, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle crème. Served with fresh chips.
Chopped Pork Burrito$11.00
Smokey chopped pork, cabbage, cotija, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle crème.
More about Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95

