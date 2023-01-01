Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants
Ponderay restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N

477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay

477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup$9.49
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
Turkey Club$14.99
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay

