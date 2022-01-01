Go
Toast

Ponderosa Bar & Grill

The Ponderosa Bar & Grill is a hometown restaurant in the Ponderosa community specializing in all the comfort foods you know and love! Take Dishman Mica until you get to Barneys grocery store on the left.

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemonade$3.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$14.00
Chef Salad$15.00
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.50
Cheese Burger$11.50
Club$13.00
Chicken Strips$6.99
French Dip$13.00
Build your own Pizza$12.00
See full menu

Location

11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c

Spokane Valley WA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Pearl Casino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crimson Hearth

No reviews yet

Breakfast and Lunch with wonderful made from scratch daily! All family owned recipes!
Breakfast served from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Lunch served from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle Express - Sullivan Spokane Valley

No reviews yet

From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston