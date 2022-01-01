Ponderosa Bar & Grill
The Ponderosa Bar & Grill is a hometown restaurant in the Ponderosa community specializing in all the comfort foods you know and love! Take Dishman Mica until you get to Barneys grocery store on the left.
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c
Popular Items
Location
11205 East Dishman Mica road Suite c
Spokane Valley WA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Black Pearl Casino
Come in and enjoy!
Crimson Hearth
Breakfast and Lunch with wonderful made from scratch daily! All family owned recipes!
Breakfast served from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Lunch served from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM
Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle Express - Sullivan Spokane Valley
From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.