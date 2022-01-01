Go
Ponderosa Steakhouse

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

545 S High St • $$

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
*Premium Salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and a grilled chicken breast. Goes great with any dressing!
*Premium salads are larger salads and are considered as a meal.
Meatloaf Dinner$7.99
Sliced, homemade meatloaf. Comes with two sides and a roll.
$1.00 Unsweet Tea$1.00
32 0z To Go Beverage$1.99
32 oz Styrofoam Cup filled with the beverage of your choice.
Tender Combo$8.99
Two chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried. Comes with two sides.
$1.00 Sweet Tea$1.00
1 Yeast Roll$0.40
Fresh baked.
Homestyle Hearty Sides
Hot veggies, Mac & Cheese and more!
Deals for a Dollar$1.00
Freshly Brewed 32oz teas or lemonade for just a dollar!
Daily Special$7.00
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

545 S High St

Hillsboro OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
