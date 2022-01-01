Go
In Hawaiian, “pono” means “to do things the right way.” For Chef Makani Carzino of Pono Burger, that translates to fresh, never frozen organic beef from pasture raised, grass-fed cows; organic ingredients from local farmer’s markets; and fresh cut organic French fries that are not only good for you, but are good for the planet. “I wouldn’t feed our guests anything I wouldn’t feed my family. So eat better, feel better and live better, because at Pono, we do it the right way!”
“What we take into our bodies becomes part of us, that’s why we source our ingredients from small, California family farms and ranches that care deeply about the quality of their products and the global impacts of their methods. First you taste the difference, then you feel the difference.” That’s Pono Burger!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

829 Broadway • $$

Tempura Blue Lake Green Beans$6.50
The Classic (Beef)$12.00
Includes organic green leaf lettuce, crisp kosher pickle slices, thinly sliced white onion, organic tomato, housemade Pono sauce, toasted brioche bun.
The Classic (Turkey)$12.00
Organic Turkey Patty, includes organic green leaf lettuce, crisp kosher pickle slices, thinly sliced white onion, organic tomato, housemade Pono sauce, toasted brioche bun
Fresh Cut Sweet Potato Fries$5.25
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with bacon chipotle aioli
Piku$13.75
Organic beef patty, homemade drunken cartelized fig jam, Brie imported cheese, Beeler’s bacon, toasted hazelnuts, organic baby kale, housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Fresh Cut Russet Fries$4.50
Organic when available – always Non-GMO, Cooked in heart healthy Non-GMO California Rice Bran Oil. French inspired, tossed with finely chopped organic fresh thyme & organic parsley, kosher salt, served to order piping hot with citrus aioli
Burnt Miso Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Grilled chicken breast, Organic tomato, green leaf lettuce, grilled pineapple, Yakinuku sauce, fried string onions, pomegranate balsamic ponzu, & house made Yuzu sauce.
Paniolo$13.75
Organic beef patty, Fiscalini smoked cheddar, Beeler’s bacon, housemade Kona coffee bourbon BBQ sauce, housemade beer battered buttermilk onion rings
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

829 Broadway

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
