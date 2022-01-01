Go
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant of Old Bridge has become on of central New Jersey's premier restaurants serving fine Italian cuisine, gourmet seafood, world class entrees and delectable desserts.

3863 Hwy 516

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Francese$23.00
Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine
Fried Calamari$14.50
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Veal Parmigiana$29.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Penne alla Vodka$20.00
Quill shaped Pasta in a Pink Vodka Sauce of Cream, Parmesan Cheese, a Touch of Tomato and Fresh Basil.
Filet Mignon 10oz$37.00
Grilled Prime Tenderloin of Beef Wrapped in Bacon, topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and finished with a Brandy Demi-Glaze Sauce, rested on a Portabella Mushroom
Tortellini in Brodo$8.00
Cheese Filled Rings of Pasta in Broth
Seafood Fra Diavolo$32.00
A Tantalizing Variety of Seafood - Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Mussels and Calamari Sauteed in a Spicy Red Sauce and Served on a Bed of Linguini
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Roasted Peppers$11.00
with Red Onion, Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar & Fresh Basil
Location

3863 Hwy 516

Old Bridge NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

