Ponte Vedra Beach restaurants you'll love

V Pizza & Julep
154 Canal Blvd, Ponte Vedra
Popular items
CALABRIAN WINGS (10) (Spicy)
$15.95
marinated wings, tossed in
Calabrian chili pepper paste,
topped with Calabrian chili pepper. GLUTEN FREE.
BOLOGNESE
$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, chopped all natural meatballs, fresh garlic
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
McFlamingo
880 A1A N Suite 12, Ponte Vedra Beach
Popular items
HOMMUS & JALAPENO
$7.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
Chicken Hommus Salad
$14.00
CHICKEN (+5) Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puff Grains, Tahini Lemon Dressing
MAHI MANGO GINGER RICE
$14.00
Mahi (7$), Mango, Dried Mango, Coconut, Scallion, Carrots, Sesame, Carrot Ginger Dressing, over Rice