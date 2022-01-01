Ponte Vedra restaurants you'll love
Dick's Wings & Grill
100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded & fried golden-brown.
Served with Cajun ranch dressing.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$7.99
Savory fresh mushrooms breaded, deep fried & served with Cajun ranch dressing.
|DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries
|$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS
150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra
|Popular items
|SKS Nachos
|$10.95
corn tortilla chips, roasted chicken, tomato corn relish, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, white cheese.
|SKS Cheesesteak
|$11.95
shaved ribeye, seared with caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, white cheese sauce on a warm hoagie.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
choice of fried, blackened or grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, tossed in molasses buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.
Del Webb Ponte Vedra - Anastasia Club
1775 River Run Blvd, Ponte Vedra