Grilled chicken in Ponte Vedra

Ponte Vedra restaurants
Ponte Vedra restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image

 

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club$11.95
seasoned grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS
Dick's Wings & Grill image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Grilled Chicken$9.99
Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill

