Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Ponte Vedra

Go
Ponte Vedra restaurants
Toast

Ponte Vedra restaurants that serve pretzels

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image

 

South Kitchen + Spirits

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$10.95
More about South Kitchen + Spirits
Item pic

 

Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee

100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Stick$8.99
Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce and crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese and our new Bumblebee sauce - sweet with a tiny bit of heat.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee

Browse other tasty dishes in Ponte Vedra

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Quesadillas

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Ponte Vedra to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Palm Coast

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston