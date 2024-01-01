Shrimp salad in Ponte Vedra
Ponte Vedra restaurants that serve shrimp salad
South Kitchen + Spirits
150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra
|Shrimp Salad
|$14.95
choice of fried, blackened or grilled shrimp, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cornbread croutons.
Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee
100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach
|Firecracker Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.