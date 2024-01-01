Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Ponte Vedra

Ponte Vedra restaurants
Ponte Vedra restaurants that serve shrimp salad

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image

 

South Kitchen + Spirits

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$14.95
choice of fried, blackened or grilled shrimp, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cornbread croutons.
More about South Kitchen + Spirits
Item pic

 

Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee

100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles & honey lime vinaigrette; topped with hand-breaded Firecracker shrimp, crispy fried onions & a lime wedge.
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee

