Waffles in Ponte Vedra

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS
150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra
|Sugar Glazed Waffle
|$4.95
with maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.95
crispy, buttermilk- battered chicken breast, sweet waffles, braised collards and maple syrup.
Dick's Wings & Grill
100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach
|DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries
|$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$9.99
Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.
|Basket of Waffle Fries
|$6.99