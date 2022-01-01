Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Ponte Vedra

Go
Ponte Vedra restaurants
Toast

Ponte Vedra restaurants that serve waffles

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS image

 

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS

150 Pine Lake Dr Suite A, Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar Glazed Waffle$4.95
with maple syrup
Chicken & Waffles$15.95
crispy, buttermilk- battered chicken breast, sweet waffles, braised collards and maple syrup.
More about SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS
DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

100 Marketside Avenue, Ponte Vedra Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Loaded Waffle Fries$9.99
Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.
Basket of Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Dick's Wings & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Ponte Vedra

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Map

More near Ponte Vedra to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Palm Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston