Pontiac Family Kitchen
Come in and enjoy! Breakfast Lunch or Dinner .
Traditional American restaurant serving breakfast all day homemade soups and specials.
904 W Custer Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
904 W Custer Ave
Pontiac IL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bob & Ringo's Grill & Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzas by Marchelloni
Daily specials! FAMOUS Beef Rolls, Specialty Pizzas, Cheesy Dough
Nuggets and More! We deliver to Pontiac, IL and surrounding areas. Call us today!
Bernardi's II
Come in and enjoy!
Burgers & Beer
BAR • GRILL • SPECIALTY BURGERS