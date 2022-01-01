Pontiac restaurants you'll love

Pontiac restaurants
Toast
  • Pontiac

Must-try Pontiac restaurants

LM image

 

LM

154 N Saginaw St, Pontiac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch$9.00
includes half of a wrap, better made chips, pickle & cookie
Turkey Guacamole Wrap Box Lunch$12.00
includes whole wrap,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
Casual Fare Buffet (per person)$22.00
house salad,
grilled chicken,
herb-roasted yukon potatoes,
grilled vegetable platter,
fresh bakery rolls and butter
cookie and brownie platter
More about LM
Hunter House Hamburgers image

 

Hunter House Hamburgers

700 South Boulevard East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Hamburger$2.10
Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
Tater Tots$2.25
Fried crispy.
Double Cheeseburger$3.35
Two beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
More about Hunter House Hamburgers
Alley Cat Cafe image

 

Alley Cat Cafe

31 North Saginaw, Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoke Salmon w Cream Cheese & Capers$10.00
More about Alley Cat Cafe
Dajion's Eatery& Catery LLC image

 

Dajion's Eatery& Catery LLC

313 E.Walton, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dajion's Eatery& Catery LLC
Restaurant banner

 

UCafe

585 South Blvd East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about UCafe
Restaurant banner

 

Rudy's Market Starbucks

585 South Blvd. East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rudy's Market Starbucks
Restaurant banner

 

Sports Complex

585 South Blvd East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sports Complex
Restaurant banner

 

South Corner Store

585 South Blvd., Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about South Corner Store
Restaurant banner

 

Container Store

585 South Blvd East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Container Store
Restaurant banner

 

South Suite

585 South Blvd East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about South Suite
Restaurant banner

 

UStore North

585 South Blvd East, Pontiac

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about UStore North
