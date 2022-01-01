Pontiac restaurants you'll love
More about LM
LM
154 N Saginaw St, Pontiac
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch
|$9.00
includes half of a wrap, better made chips, pickle & cookie
|Turkey Guacamole Wrap Box Lunch
|$12.00
includes whole wrap,
better made chips, pickle & cookie
|Casual Fare Buffet (per person)
|$22.00
house salad,
grilled chicken,
herb-roasted yukon potatoes,
grilled vegetable platter,
fresh bakery rolls and butter
cookie and brownie platter
700 South Boulevard East, Pontiac
|Popular items
|Single Hamburger
|$2.10
Fresh ground beef with caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
|Tater Tots
|$2.25
Fried crispy.
|Double Cheeseburger
|$3.35
Two beef patties with cheese and caramelized onions. Pickles, ketchup, and mustard on the side.
More about Alley Cat Cafe
Alley Cat Cafe
31 North Saginaw, Pontiac
|Popular items
|Smoke Salmon w Cream Cheese & Capers
|$10.00
More about Dajion's Eatery& Catery LLC
Dajion's Eatery& Catery LLC
313 E.Walton, Pontiac
