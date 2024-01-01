Quesadillas in Pontiac
Pontiac restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about UCafe
UCafe
585 South Blvd East, Pontiac
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$7.95
A grilled tortilla stuffed with our house made pulled chicken & melty jack cheese blend. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream on the side.
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$7.95
A large flour tortilla stuffed with jack cheese and grilled to melty perfection. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
|(MONTHLY SPECIAL)Biscuits and Gravy
|$6.99
Two Buttermilk Biscuits topped with traditional rich pork sausage gravy.