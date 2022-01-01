Go
Toast

Ponza Italian Kitchen

A spirited restaurant and gathering place.

690 Connecticut Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

690 Connecticut Avenue

Norwalk CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yummy 203

No reviews yet

We just cook, but we do it well!!!

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House

No reviews yet

.

Gabriele's of Westport LLC

No reviews yet

Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse fills the void in the Fairfield County dining scene with the quintessential steakhouse.

Danny's Izakaya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston