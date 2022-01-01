Go
Toast

Ponzi's Pizza & More

Come in and enjoy! We're so much more than just pizza! Come try us out, you wont regret....

PIZZA

7393 Campbellsville Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

7393 Campbellsville Rd

Colombia KY

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Anderson's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Everyday Everyway Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maillard Wood Fired Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events.
Come in and enjoy!

Bourbon Boutique

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston