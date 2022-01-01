Ponzi's Pizza & More
Come in and enjoy! We're so much more than just pizza! Come try us out, you wont regret....
PIZZA
7393 Campbellsville Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7393 Campbellsville Rd
Colombia KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Anderson's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Everyday Everyway Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Maillard Wood Fired Kitchen
We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events.
Come in and enjoy!
Bourbon Boutique
Come in and enjoy!