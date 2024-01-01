Pooch's - 301 South Main Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
301 South Main Street, Lillington NC 27546
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Provisions - 71 Marshbanks street
No Reviews
71 Marshbanks street Lillington, NC 27546
View restaurant
Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant - Angier
No Reviews
27 S Broad Street E Angier, NC 27501
View restaurant
Giuseppe's Italian Market & Subs - 16 N Broad Street East
No Reviews
16 N Broad Street East Angier, NC 27501
View restaurant