Pool Burger

Takeout orders must be placed in-house Friday-Sunday. Thank you!

HAMBURGERS

2315 Lake Austin Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)

Popular Items

The All American$9.50
1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Onion, Dill Pickles, Thousand Island
Hippy Burger$10.00
Veggie Patty, Swiss Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onion, Mayo & Mustard
Pool Chips with Guacamole and Jalapeño Pimento$7.00
Big Trail Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Veggie Nuggets, Roasted Beets, Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts & Seeds, Herby Dressing
The Loyal Forever$13.00
Double Cheeseburger, Pickled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Ranch Dressing
Pool Burger$9.50
1/4 lb patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, mayo and mustard.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$4.00
Blue Hawaiian$13.00
1/4 lb Patty, Griddled Pineapple, Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Thousand Island
Pool Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 lb Patty, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onion, Mayo & Mustard
Ranch$0.25
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2315 Lake Austin Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
