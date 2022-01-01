Go
Poole's Diner

POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME.
PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS.
OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.

426 South McDowell Street

Popular Items

NC Corn with Oyster Mushrooms and Sherry Cream$12.00
Asparagus with Oyster Mushrooms and Sherry Cream
Ingredients: Asparagus, oyster mushrooms, shallots, roasted garlic butter, (garlic, butter, vegetable oil,) porcini mushrooms, butter, lemon, cream, canola oil, sherry, sea salt.
Allergens: Allium, Dairy
Baguette with House-Made Cultured Butter$4.00
Ingredients:
Baguette-Flour, Salt, Yeast, Water
Butter-heavy cream, sour cream, sea salt
Allergens: gluten, dairy
Roast Chicken with Double Chicken Stock$28.00
Roasted Chicken with Double Chicken Stock
Ingredients:
Half Chicken, salt, butter, rosemary, garlic.
Double chicken stock: Chicken, celery, carrots, onion, garlic, shallots, white wine, tomato paste, bay, thyme, black peppercorn, sea salt.
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade
Macaroni au Gratin$18.00
Poole's Signature Macaroni with Three Cheeses
Ingredients:
Macaroni, Grana Padano, Jarlsberg, Sharp Cheddar, cream, salt
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
Crispy Pork Shoulder Cakes$26.00
Carnita Cakes with Roasted Tomato Relish and Chimichurri Creme Fraiche
Ingredients: Pork Shoulder, jalapeno, orange, onion, garlic, celery, carrot, eggs, salt.
Roasted Tomato Relish: Roasted roma tomatoes, salt, black pepper, olive oil, shallots.
Chimichurri Creme Fraiche: House creme fraiche, parsley, cilantro, mint, shallot, garlic, red chile flake, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar.
Allergies: Pork, Nightshade, Allium, Egg, Dairy
NC Lump Crab$16.00
NC Lump Crab with Marinated Avocado, Chile-Garlic Crunch, and Sweet and Salty Wontons.
Ingredients: NC Lump Crab, red quinoa, avocado, garlic, marash chiles, calabrian chiles, grapeseed oil, shallots, chives, lemon zest, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, cider aioli (eggs, dijon, apple cider vinegar, canola oil), wontons (water, flour, sea salt), powdered sugar, soybean oil (fry), parsley, honey, white wine vinegar, tellicherry pepper
Allergens: egg, shellfish, allium, gluten, soy
Hanger Steak with Green Peppercorn Butter Sauce$34.00
Hanger Steak Green Peppercorn Butter Sauce
**Steak is served Medium-Rare unless otherwise specified**
Ingredients: Steak, Spicewalla Green Peppercorns, Cognac, Sea Salt, Butter, Garlic, Shallot, Worcestershire Sauce, Sherry Vinegar, Cream, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Tellicherry Peppercorns
Allergens: Allium, Dairy
Pimento Cheese$12.00
Hook's 3-year Cheddar Pimento Cheese with Fried Saltines
Ingredients:
Pimento cheese: Hook’s 3-Year cheddar cheese, Cabot sharp white cheddar cheese, charred red bell pepper, red onion, cider aioli, Texas Pete, Tabasco, salt, pepper, olive oil
Allergies: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Egg
Bibb Lettuces$11.00
Bibb Lettuce with Vacche Rosse Cheese and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Bibb lettuces, grated Vacche Rosse 24 month aged parmesan cheese, salt, pepper
Red wine vinaigrette: red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced shallots and canola oil
Allergies: Dairy, Allium
Mushrooms with Cream and Sherry$13.00
Oyster, Cremini, Maitake, and Trumpet Mushrooms** Cream, and Sherry **Mushrooms may vary based on seasonal availability
Ingredients:
Oyster, Cremini, and Trumpet mushrooms, porcini mushrooms, shallots, garlic, butter, heavy cream, sherry, salt, pepper
Allergies: Dairy, Allium
Location

426 South McDowell Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
